Elon Musk's SpaceX Hires 14-Year-Old Prodigy Who Dismisses Notion Of 'Missing Out On Childhood'

A newly hired employee at Elon Musk's SpaceX is the youngest person ever to join the company's workforce.

Meet 14-year-old software engineer Kairan Quazi who cleared SpaceX's "technically challenging, fun" interview process.

In a LinkedIn post, Quazi said, "I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a software engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability."

As mentioned in his post, last year he spent four months as a machine learning intern at cyber intelligence firm Blackbird.AI. He also helped design an "anomaly detection statistical learning pipeline" to flag if social media content has been manipulated.

Also Read: Elon Musk Responds To Claims US Has Alien Ships Intact In Its Possession

According to a Seattle Times report, Quazi's post came shortly before he graduated from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering, becoming the youngest person to do so.

As per the report, Quazi intends to relocate from Pleasanton, California, along with his mother, to begin working at SpaceX's Redmond, Washington location.

Quazi's journey began at the age of two. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, he was already captivating fellow students and teachers by the time he reached kindergarten with his discussions about news stories he had heard on the radio.

"I felt like I was learning at the level that I was meant to learn," Qazi told the LA Times.

In an interview with ABC7 News, Quazi said, "I think there's a conventional mindset that I'm missing out on childhood, but I don't think that's true. I think, again, that mindset would have me graduating middle school now."

Now Read: Musk's SpaceX Boosts Satellite Fleet In Low-Earth Orbit While Amazon's Prototype Launch Faces Delay

Image created with artificial intelligence on MidJourney.