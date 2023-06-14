Apple Could Bump Up All iPhone 15 Models To A Higher Resolution Camera

Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to upgrade all the iPhone 15 models to a higher resolution camera when it launches these new iPhones at its Fall event in August.

What Happened: All four iPhone 15 models are expected to now feature a 48MP primary camera, according to a report by ITHome, with Sony providing the sensors.

See Also: Apple Unleashes M2-Powered Mac Lineup: Check Out The Specs And Pricing Now!

With the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year, Apple upgraded the primary camera resolution to 48MP for the first time since 2015's iPhone 6s Plus. However, the non-Pro models missed this and were launched with 12MP primary cameras instead.

That could change this year with the iPhone 15 series. The report states that Sony has reached out to TSMC to help it fulfill the increase in demand.

Adding to the trouble is Sony moving the camera manufacturing process from a double-layer to a triple-layer setup. While this reduces the noise in images, it makes the manufacturing process more complicated.

More On The Matter: Earlier reports have also pointed out supply constraints for parts like the cameras as one of the reasons behind a potential delay in iPhone 15 production.

With the non-Pro iPhone models being more affordable and now expected to offer a higher resolution camera, the demand for these non-Pro iPhone 15 models could rise.

According to a JP Morgan report, the iPhone 14 was the second most popular iPhone 14 model, accounting for an 18% share in sales during February, missing the top spot to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which had a 19% share.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple VP Says ‘Working With The EU’ To Allow Sideloading Apps On iOS