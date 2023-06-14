Waymo Vs Tesla Full Self-Driving: YouTuber Compares The Two In A Video

Popular YouTuber Whole Mars Catalog posted a video on Tuesday in which he asked both a Waymo and Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta to drive the same route.

What Happened: Both the vehicles made it to the endpoint in San Francisco with no human input, the YouTuber said on Twitter. However, he said Tesla took longer to complete the trip due to heavier traffic and extra delays.

The YouTuber posted both an hour-long full video and an 8-minute timelapse video of the experiment, which posed Alphabet Inc‘s GOOG GOOGL autonomous driving technology unit against Tesla’s TSLA FSD Beta.

Neither of the two needing human input suggests that self-driving is really being solved and is at the scaling phase instead of the solving phase, the YouTuber said in the video.

The YouTuber said that Tesla could complete the ride with just cameras and computer vision and didn’t need LiDAR, HD maps, or the extra hardware that Waymo has. Tesla, however, requires a driver to be present and ready to take over control as necessary.

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the YouTuber on Twitter and said, “Now drive outside SF.” The user replied to the comment with a laugh and said Waymo can’t even go to some parts of San Francisco, including Twitter headquarters. Waymo’s fully autonomous rides are available only in Phoenix, Arizona, and San Francisco, California.

Last week, Elon Musk criticized the self-driving tech of competitors, including Waymo and General Motors-backed GM Cruise LLC.

"Yeah, extremely brittle to local conditions & doesn’t scale," said Musk attesting to a Tesla investor criticizing self-driving tech by Tesla competitors outside of China.

