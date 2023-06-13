What Happened To Lumen Technologies Stock Today?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN shares traded higher on Tuesday. On Monday, the company announced a new network interconnection ecosystem, created in partnership with Google GOOG and Microsoft MSFT, called Exaswitch.

What To Know: Exaswitch allows organizations with high bandwidth needs to route their traffic dynamically and quickly between networks, and without third-party intervention.

Originally created to route traffic between large internet and cloud networks, the ExaSwitch ecosystem is poised to continue to grow as more participants join, which will make it easier to automate, scale and manage capacity between members.

"We like the ease, speed and cost efficiency of performing interconnects to network partners directly from our main sites," said Steve Walter, Global VP of Network Operations, Google. "ExaSwitch provides an agile, on-demand platform using proven technology that achieves that."

The ecosystem acts as a self-service portal to configure and increase connectivity with other participants much faster than before.

Lumen is currently operating the ExaSwitch platform in three of the largest U.S. interconnection hubs and plans to expand to all major markets in North America with large internet hubs.

LUMN Price Action: Shares of LUMN closed Tuesday up 16.4% at $2.13, according to Benzinga Pro.

