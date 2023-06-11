Marjorie Taylor Greene Stands With Trump Following Federal Indictment: 'We Are Living In Dangerous Times'

Former President Donald Trump professed his innocence and lamented the biased law enforcement apparatus, while speaking at both the Georgia and North Carolina Republican Party Conventions on Saturday.

His comments come on the heels of a federal jury indicting him in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. The same sentiment was echoed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) when she also spoke at the Georgia GOP 2023 State Convention held at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

MTG Slams Government: “We are not living in normal times,” Greene told the delegates of the convention, Ledger-Enquirer reported. "We're not living in a just country run by a just government. We're living in very dangerous times."

The Congresswoman also warned that “what they're doing to President Trump is exactly what they will do to any one of us when they deem us a threat.”

The Ledger-Enquirer also carried the views of the convention attendees. Several said that federal institutions such as the DOJ, FBI, CIA, and IRS are weaponized toward conservatives, the newspaper reported.

“Our government has been overthrown by people that do not like us. A lot of people are saying it's a Marxist revolution, and I believe it,” one of them said, NBC reported.

Trump Steps Up Attack: The former President said the attack against him is one that was directed at the people, NBC News reported.

“In the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you — and I’m just standing in their way,” he told attendees at the Georgia GOP Convention.

“The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration's weaponized Department of Injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country.”

Trump called the special counsel Jack Smith as deranged and the DOJ as a “sick nest of people that need to be cleaned out.”

The 45th president, along with his associate Walt Nauta, are charged in a 38-count federal indictment, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, both also face a count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

