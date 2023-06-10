Trump's Niece Warns Jan. 6 A 'Dress Rehearsal' And That Real Test Lies Ahead: 'Beginning Of The End But The Road Ahead Is Long'

As Donald Trump faces his second indictment at a Miami federal court next week, his niece Mary Trump weighed in on the development on her "Mary Trump Show" podcast on Friday.

What Happened: “With these indictments, we’re at the beginning of the end but the road ahead is long and uncertain,” Mary Trump tweeted on Friday, while also sharing a link to her podcast in a separate tweet.

“This is going to be a test of this country’s ability to set itself right, a test that we have failed repeatedly throughout the centuries,” Mary Trump said on her podcast. The more frequently Donald Trump gets indicted, the more his base will cling onto him, she added.

“They’re either going to say nothing or they’re going to do what [Josh] Hawley and [Clay] Higgins are doing,” the former's president's niece, who is also a psychologist, said of the Republican party.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) blamed President Joe Biden for the predicament. “If the people in power can jail their political opponents at will, we don't have a republic,” he tweeted in the wake of the developments. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) also tweeted that the latest indictment was “a perimeter probe from the oppressors.”

“Hold. rPOTUS has this. Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all,” Higgins said.

In response to Higgins’ tweet, Jeff Sharlet, author of “The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War,” explained that “1/50K” is a call for war.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Hillary Clinton Was ‘Right About Everything’ As Her Uncle Faces Another Indictment: ‘Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better’

What’s Next: Mary Trump said Republicans will likely behave in the same manner as Hawley and Higgins did, by not only supporting the former president but also by going after the government actors who are responsible for or are overseeing Trump’s latest indictment.

“It's up to the Democratic party and the media to get it right,” she said. Mary Trump added that she was worried about the ability of the media to handle the situation.

The podcaster called the Jan. 6 insurrection a dress rehearsal since it didn't lead to a reversal of the 2020 election results, and hinted that the real test lies ahead.

Read Next: How To Invest In Startups

Photo: Shutterstock