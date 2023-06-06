What Happened Tuesday With Amazon Stock?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares closed higher by 1.05% to $126.61 Tuesday. The stock moved higher for the session in tandem with major indicies and despite a lack of company-specific news.

As of midday Tuesday, the U.S. stock market witnessed a varied session characterized by major averages trading without significant changes, while small caps within the Russell 2000 index exhibited a robust rally driven by strength in regional banks.

In the meantime, Amazon stock demonstrated an upward trajectory, even though the trading volume was below the average. A total of 45.62 million shares were exchanged, significantly lower than the trailing 100-day volume of 62.49 million shares.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon has a 52-week high of $146.57 and a 52-week low of $81.43.

