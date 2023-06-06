What Happened With Plug Power Stock During Tuesday's Session

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares closed higher by 7.36% to $9.04 Tuesday, despite a lack of company-specific news.

Tuesday's trading session potentially witnessed a short squeeze in the stock. PLUG, with a total share float of 595.759 million, has 116.730 million shares sold short, accounting for a significant 19.59% of the total short interest.

Meanwhile, PLUG stock rose on heavy volume Tuesday with 25.65 million shares traded, representing a notable increase from the trailing 100-day volume of 21.73 million shares. The increase in share price meanwhile took place as the stock trended across social media platforms.

Shares of several other EV charging and clean energy manufacturing stocks rose on Tuesday amid strength in growth names.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Plug Power has a 52-week high of $31.56 and a 52-week low of $7.39.

