Chamath Palihapitiya Would Rather Vote For This Person Than Biden, Trump Or DeSantis As Next President — But There's One Problem

Canadian-American venture capitalist and billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya said he would rather vote for JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be the next U.S. president — not Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, or anyone else.

What Happened: In the latest episode of the All-In Podcast posted over the weekend, Palihapitiya said Dimon would be his first choice for president over some of the top Democratic and Republican candidates who have declared their bid for a 2024 White House run.

When given a choice to rank four candidates — Dimon, Biden, DeSantis and Trump — the billionaire would prefer, Palihapitiya said, "Jamie Dimon one, DeSantis two and Trump and Biden it’s a bit of a tie."

“I personally believe that the era of septuagenarians and octogenarians should come to an end in terms of their ability to run this country. I want that transition now. Jamie is 67, but he’s still much younger than these two other guys…vitality and energy. I think that he is a very competent economic rational actor, so it would be interesting to see,” Palihapitiya said, defending his choice.

However, JP Morgan, in a statement released on Monday, has put a full stop to speculation about Dimon's possible future in politics. "As he has said in the past, Jamie has no plans to run for office," the bank said, adding, "He is very happy in his current role."

Why It Matters: Despite occasionally fueling speculation, Dimon has clarified his stance on running for political office. His recent comments, in an interview, that he would like to one day serve his country "in one capacity or another" prompted a tweet from hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who said the Wall Street banker should run for the top office.

In a 2018 investor meeting, Dimon made off-the-cuff remarks suggesting that he could challenge then-President Trump in a race. However, he swiftly made a U-turn and said he had no serious intentions of entering the political race.

