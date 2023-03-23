Not Biden, Bill Ackman Says This Corporate CEO More Likely To Win Against Trump In Presidential Race

Bill Ackman, who has been very vocal on Twitter amid the banking crisis, shared his choice of presidential candidate in a recent podcast.

What Happened: If the choice is between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, then Trump will likely win, the founder of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management said in the 20VC podcast published on Monday.

If Biden decides to run for office again, which is approaching a certainty, it’s an interesting opportunity for someone who is not inside the political system to run for office on the Democratic side, Ackman said.

“My favorite version of events is Jamie Dimon,” Ackman said. Dimon is currently serving as the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Inc. JPM.

“I'd like a globally recognized, respected, talented business builder that understands the economy, that understands geopolitics, that has relationships with business leaders globally and also has a track record for caring about broad ranges of our citizens,” the fund manager said.

“That kind of person makes an excellent candidate.”

Ackman noted that Biden may not get some kind of Senator or Governor as his opponent. “I’d like a better version of Trump, a better business leader to run for office,” he said.

If this were to happen, they would get the Democratic nomination for taking on Trump, Ackman said, adding that against the former president, they would get the center and center-right part of the Republican party and can win.

