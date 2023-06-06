Jamie Dimon Reportedly Set To Meet New Democrat Coalition On Tuesday — Banking, US Economy On Agenda

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon is reportedly scheduled to meet privately with a group of moderate House Democrats on Tuesday. The meet will have banking and the U.S. economy on the agenda, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the plans.

The private lunch with the New Democrat Coalition comes at a time when Dimon has been urged to enter the 2024 presidential race despite him indicating he does not plan to run. The Tuesday meet was earlier reported by Semafor, the report said.

The New Democrat Coalition describes itself as being "made up of nearly 100 forward-thinking Democrats who are committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation, and fiscally responsible policies," according to its website. New Democrats are a solutions-oriented coalition seeking to bridge the gap between left and right by challenging outmoded partisan approaches to governing, it said.

Public Service: The CEO had earlier hinted at the possibility of a future in public service, leading hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman to speculate (and support) Dimon’s potential presidential bid. Speaking at JPMorgan’s annual Global China Summit in Shanghai, Dimon had said, “I love my country and maybe one day I’ll serve my country in one capacity or another."

Ackman took to Twitter to commend Dimon, describing him as one of the world's most respected business leaders. "He is pro-business and pro-free enterprise, but also supportive of well-designed social programs and rational tax policies that can help the less fortunate. He is extremely smart, thoughtful, and pragmatic, and he knows how to bring opposing parties together. He is highly respected by the Right, the Left, and the Center," he had tweeted.

