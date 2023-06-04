F-16 fighter jets were scrambled on Sunday to chase a small aircraft with an unresponsive pilot that violated airspace in Washington and later crashed into mountainous terrain in southwest Virginia.

What Happened: The jet fighters created a sonic boom over the U.S. capital, leading to concern among residents in Washington, reported Reuters.

According to the report, four people were on board the Cessna aircraft that crashed over the weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Cessna took off from Tennessee and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York. However, according to Flight Aware, the plane, upon approaching the New York area, made nearly a 180-degree turn, with the flight ending in Virginia.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the case.

