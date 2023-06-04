Loud Boom That Rocked DC Area Rumored To Be Caused By Authorized DOD Flight

Unconfirmed reports say a loud explosion was heard in the area surrounding Washington D.C. on Sunday.

Freelance journalist and YouTuber Andrew Leyden tweeted that D.C. Air National Guard had been conducting air defense drills over the Chesapeake Bay and was cleared to go supersonic during an alert scramble exercise. The explosion was heard as far away as Annapolis, Maryland’s capital.

NBC journalist Tom Lynch also tweeted that “[multiple] local law enforcement agencies now believe the source of the explosion heard around Washington was a ‘sonic boom.'”

Lynch retweeted a tweet from the City of Annapolis’ Office of Emergency that said that “the loud boom” that was heard across the DMV area was triggered by an authorized DOD flight, which caused the sonic boom.

Meanwhile, D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management tweeted that it is aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region, otherwise known as the DMV region, of a loud boom in the afternoon. "There is no threat at this time," the agency confirmed.

One resident in the nation’s capital commented on the loud boom on Twitter, saying, "Felt in the eastern DC suburbs. Thought a truck hit my house," The Mirror reported.

Photo: Shutterstock