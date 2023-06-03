An old video of Elon Musk explaining SpaceX’s ambitious plans during a Hollywood house party recently surfaced on social media, offering a captivating glimpse into the tech billionaire’s early days.

What Happened: A vintage video featuring Musk discussing his plans for SpaceX has surfaced on Twitter. The footage recorded at a Hollywood house partly back in 2008 showcases Musk talking about a fully reusable orbital launch vehicle.

The video captures Musk, a relatively lesser-known figure then, sporting a name tag and exuding youthful energy, explaining the concept of reusable rockets, ultimately paving the way for SpaceX’s accomplishments in the years to come.

Reacting to the video’s resurgence, Musk just remarked, “Infinity ago,” possibly highlighting the immense progress SpaceX has made since its humble beginnings.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this month, it was reported that SpaceX successfully deployed 56 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit from Florida. The latest launch brought the total number of SpaceX’s completed launches to an impressive count of 230 since its initial launch attempt back in 2006.

In 2021, NASA granted SpaceX a contract worth $2.9 billion to develop a commercial human lander responsible for safely transporting two American astronauts to the moon.

At the time, SpaceX, led by Musk, was the sole winner in the competition, beating Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Leidos Holdings-owned defense contractor Dynetics of Huntsville, Alabama.

