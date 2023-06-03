CIA Director William Burns Made A Secret Trip To China. Here's Why.

CIA director William J. Burns made a secret visit to China in May, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, a U.S. official said that Burns' visit to China was to keep the lines of communication open between the two countries as security relations between the two has grown increasingly acrimonious.

"Last month, Director Burns traveled to Beijing, where he met with Chinese counterparts and emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in intelligence channels," the official told the publication.

As per the report, Burns' journey to China represents the most senior-level visit since the U.S. and China had a dispute over an alleged Chinese spy balloon earlier this year. His visit also comes at a time when the two nations are increasingly in conflict over several matters, including the island of Taiwan and the ongoing war in Ukraine among others. Earlier last year, Burns made a secret visit to Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy to pledge more resounding U.S. support.

Also Read: China State Media Slams US For 'Selling Wars' In Guise Of Protecting Taiwan

The U.S. military also said last week that a Chinese jet fighter made an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver," coming within 400 feet of a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has preferred his subordinates to engage with American officials on economic and trade matters in recent weeks.

Last week, Xi sent his commerce minister to Washington, D.C. for a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Gina Raimondo. It marked the first cabinet-level meeting between the two nations under the Biden administration.

Both Raimondo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have expressed their intention to visit China as part of the U.S.' endeavor to uphold high-level dialogues, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Now Read: Ron DeSantis Says Xi Jinping ‘Wants To Take Taiwan At Some Point:’ US Will Counter China’s ‘Hostile Action’

Photo: Wikimedia Commons