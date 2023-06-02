President Joe Biden announced that he is looking forward to signing the debt ceiling bill into law after the Senate passed the bipartisan deal on Thursday, despite 5 Democrats and 31 Republicans voting against it.

What Happened: Just days ahead of the fast-approaching fiscal deadline to avert a federal default, the upper chamber voted 63-36 to pass the legislation late Thursday.

The plan includes various provisions such as extending the suspension of the debt ceiling until the end of the following year, establishing fresh spending limits, and modifying work requirements for certain federal assistance programs.

This agreement came after weeks of intense negotiations between Biden and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. However, both Democrats and Republicans have expressed opposition to the final deal, albeit for different reasons.

All The Senators Who Voted Against The Bill On Thursday Night:

Democrats Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Republicans Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.) Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

Why It Matters: After the bill was passed with an overwhelming majority, President Biden took to Twitter to say, "This bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people."

The president said he looks forward to signing this bill into law while addressing that "No one gets everything they want in a negotiation."

Biden will be addressing the country on Friday, he said.

Meanwhile, ​​Sanders and many other Democrats openly opposed the bill in Senate today. They have argued that President Biden was giving away too much in the deal.

An overwhelming number of Republicans also opposed the bill, with prominent opposition lawmaker Ted Cruz criticizing the deal on Twitter. "Reckless spending got us into this mess, and this debt limit deal missed the mark to curb Washington's habits," Cruz tweeted.

