What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Today?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD shares are up Wednesday ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings report, which is due after the bell.

What To Know: On Tuesday, multiple analysts raised price targets on CrowdStrike, ranging from $170 to $180.

On Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Taz Koujalgi maintained Broadcom with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $145 to $170. Additionally, BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $163 to $188.

It's generally a good sign when analysts raise price targets in the days leading up to a company's earnings report date.

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, CrowdStrike is expected to report earnings of 51 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $677.37 million. CrowdStrike has beat analyst estimates in 14 straight quarters.

CrowdStrike also announced on Wednesday that it's working with Amazon.com Inc AMZN Web Services to develop powerful new generative AI applications aimed at helping customers accelerate cloud, security and AI development.

Related Link: Why Is U-Haul Stock Trading Down Wednesday?

CRWD Price Action: Shares of CRWD were up 1.17% at $160.44 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Robinraj Premchand from Pixabay