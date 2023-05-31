What's Up With AT&T Stock Today

AT&T Inc. T shares are trading marginally higher by 0.45% to $15.71 Wednesday morning. AT&T shares saw volatility last week and were trading lower following reports suggesting DISH Network Corp DISH could be selling wireless plans through Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Moreover, AT&T shares have registered a decline of approximately 10.31% during the past month, reflecting persistent weakness subsequent to the release of the company's first-quarter earnings report in April, where cash flow fell short of expectations.

What's Going On With DISH Network?

The potential deal allows Dish to market its service to millions of prospective customers and help Amazon expand its relatively small footprint in the consumer smartphone market.

Amazon has previously discussed potential wireless business deals with Dish.

Wireless plans sold through Amazon's e-commerce portal could eventually challenge rival cellphone carriers...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, T has a 52-week high of $21.53 and a 52-week low of $14.46.