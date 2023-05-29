Want Free Overnight At-Home Charging For Your Model 3? Here's What's On Offer From Tesla

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has commenced a new offer to boost Tesla Electric and Model 3 sales.

What Happened: Under the offer, certain customers who order and pick up a new Model 3 between May 26 and June 30 can sign up with Tesla Electric and qualify for a year of free, overnight, at-home vehicle charging.

The offer requires the customer to sign up with Tesla Electric and enroll in the Tesla Electric Home Charging Plan when invited. Existing Tesla Electric customers and Powerwall owners as well as new model X/Y/S customers are not eligible for the offer.

Why It Matters: Tesla Electric is a retail electricity provider. With Tesla Electric, the Powerwall determines when to charge and when to sell electricity back to the grid. The Powerwall is an integrated battery system that stores solar energy for backup, acting as a guard against power outages or grid failures. Tesla Electric’s retail plan is presently only available by invitation to select customers in Texas.

The Tesla Electric Home Charging plan allows Tesla users to charge their vehicles overnight from 10 PM to 6 AM for $1/day. With the new offer, this cost will be waived for a year. Once the year ends, the customer will remain enrolled in Tesla Electric but will be charged $30 per month for charging their vehicles overnight at home.

As the electric home charging plan is under development, it may not be available upon vehicle pickup, Tesla noted.

In the first quarter, Tesla’s Model 3 and Y deliveries came in at 412,180 units, up from the 388,131 units delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022.

