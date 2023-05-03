ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Tesla Brings Back Model 3 Long Range With A Whopping $10K Price Cut

by Anan Ashraf, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2023 1:36 AM | 1 min read
Tesla Brings Back Model 3 Long Range With A Whopping $10K Price Cut

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has restarted taking orders for its Model 3 Long Range in the U.S. after an eight-month-long pause.

What Happened: The Tesla Model 3 Long Range is now available to order on Tesla’s website for $47,240, with deliveries estimated in June.

The vehicle previously cost $57,990, according to Electrek, indicating an 18.5% cut from the time it was last priced before orders were halted.

Longer Wait Time: The Long Range has a longer wait time than the Model 3 Rear-Wheel drive and Performance versions, both of which will be delivered in May itself as per the website.

The Long Range is only eligible for a $3,750 tax credit like the rear-wheel drive, possibly because the batteries are not manufactured in the U.S. The Model 3 Performance, however, is eligible for a $7,500 tax credit.

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

Why It Matters: Tesla stopped taking Model 3 Long Range orders in August. The website then showed that the car would be available in 2023.

Musk had pegged the reason for the pause to a long waitlist. “Will enable again as we ramp production,” he had said.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla Takes Yet Another U-Turn With Price Hike On Model 3, Y Variants

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTop StoriesTechelectric vehiclesEVsmobilityModel 3

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved