Alleged scammers have taken advantage of a deceptive scheme known as "Trump Bucks," targeting susceptible supporters of former president Donald Trump.

What Happened: Scammers have been peddling "Trump Bucks," adorned with images of the former president, through online channels, touting them as an opportunity to support Trump's 2024 campaign and promising them substantial wealth upon redemption, according to an NBC News report.

Advertisements for Trump Bucks have been popping up on various online platforms. While there is no evidence linking the former president to this fraudulent scheme, scammers have been exploiting his name to swindle Trump enthusiasts.

These Trump Bucks, which resemble coins, hold no legal value, as purchasers soon discover while attempting to redeem them at stores or banks.

Adding to the intrigue, AI-generated audio and video impersonating influential figures such as Trump or Twitter owner Elon Musk accompany these advertisements.

One such artificially generated video portrays Trump saying, "Let's make America wealthy again."

In another fabricated video, Musk appears to say, "I spend one million dollars on Trump certificates and this week I'm going to cash out my Trump items. Soon I will be the richest person on the planet again."

Why It Matters: Since Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the 2020 presidential election, many individuals on the internet have been capitalizing on pro-Trump sentiments by selling novelty items such as coins, checks and cards, stated the NBC report.

While the websites selling these items often include disclaimers labeling them as memorabilia, the sellers have employed social media platforms and promotional videos, often featuring fabricated celebrity endorsements, to target an audience convinced that Trump's removal from office was the result of a grand conspiracy.

