Here's Why People Are Fleeing These 7 Big US Cities

A new study has revealed that Americans are leaving major U.S. cities and moving to smaller towns.

An Insider analysis of the U.S. Postal Service data shows where Americans are moving to and from. The outlet combined the ZIP codes the USPS tracked into the number of people who moved in and out of each city. The cities that saw the most people moving out between January and May were Dallas, Miami, Austin, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston.

According to the report, 5,629 people who moved out of Dallas during that time period. Similarly, Miami saw 5,792 people moving out of the city between January and May. Austin saw 7,175 people, New York saw 7,592 people, Los Angeles saw 7,637 people, Chicago saw 7,843 people and Houston saw 8,369 people move out between those two months.

The seven cities that saw the most people moving in were Henderson (Nevada), St. Cloud (Florida), Green Cove Springs (Florida), Cleveland, Sanford (North Carolina), Northbrook (Illinois) and Katy (Texas).

Realtor.com's chief economist Danielle Hale told Insider that affordability has been key for people leaving big cities and moving to smaller spots. Hale said that the remote-work culture has also played a significant role in people moving out of cities.

"People who lived in cities like New York and Los Angeles now have a sense of the number of days a week they need to be at the office in person and feel more comfortable living in a cheaper area farther from a city center," Hale said.

"If you can find similar lifestyle amenities in a more affordable place," Hale added. "I think people are open to making a move."

Photo: Shutterstock