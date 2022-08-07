Almost 70% Of Americans Say Economy Is Getting Worse: Poll

According to a new poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, almost 70% of Americans said that they believe the U.S. economy is worsening.

Meanwhile, only 12 percent of Americans said the economy is improving, and 18% believe that the economy has remained the same.

About 34% said they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of gasoline price, which is up by 7% since June.

The survey also asked respondents about abortion, 49% said they would favor a candidate who believes in making abortions legal, and 27% of respondents said they would back a candidate who supports limiting abortion access.

Regarding midterm elections, 75 % of Republicans said they are excited about voting in the midterm elections. However, only 68% of Democrats agreed, as did 49% of independents.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 5 to Aug 6., with a total of 665 respondents participating in the survey.

Photo by Edward Simpson on flickr