Almost 70% Of Americans Say Economy Is Getting Worse: Poll

According to a new poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, almost 70% of Americans said that they believe the U.S. economy is worsening.
Meanwhile, only 12 percent of Americans said the economy is improving, and 18% believe that the economy has remained the same.
About 34% said they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of gasoline price, which is up by 7% since June.
Also Read: This Billionaire Says The Recession Is Happening In Phases, And We're Now In The First Part
The survey also asked respondents about abortion, 49% said they would favor a candidate who believes in making abortions legal, and 27% of respondents said they would back a candidate who supports limiting abortion access.
Regarding midterm elections, 75 % of Republicans said they are excited about voting in the midterm elections. However, only 68% of Democrats agreed, as did 49% of independents.
The poll was conducted from Aug. 5 to Aug 6., with a total of 665 respondents participating in the survey.
Photo by Edward Simpson on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.