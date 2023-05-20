Study Says Americans Not Happy With How Much Income Tax They Paid This Year

According to a Gallup poll conducted in April, nearly 60% of Americans say their federal income taxes are too high, a level last seen in 2001.

The latest percentage is up 6% compared to a year ago and 15 points from the recent low measured in 2018 and 2019, the poll, whose results were published on Friday, noted.

A new high of 51% said their income taxes are not fair, and an increasing number of respondents told Gallup that the federal income tax was the worst — or least fair — tax, edging out the local property tax.

Still, about 36% of those polled said their federal income tax payments were "about right," while 3% said they were "too low."

About 46% of respondents regarded their income taxes as fair, the lowest since 1999.

The Gallup report further pointed out that lower and middle-income Americans, particularly Republicans, may be incorrectly thinking they are paying a higher income tax rate under President Joe Biden than before he took office.

It also said that it was possible that "Americans' income tax bill is higher than in the past because they have moved to a higher income tax bracket due to income gains."

The report said that only one-third of Republicans agreed that their income taxes this year were fair.

In 2020, 56% of political independents told Gallup their taxes were fair, and that percentage fell to 45% a few years later. Among Democrats, 63% said their taxes were appropriate, a figure that was virtually unchanged over that span.

The poll came as President Biden's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget proposed a series of significant tax increases, totaling nearly $4.7 trillion, aimed at businesses and high-income individuals.

Critics argue that the Biden administration's tax proposals will weaken U.S. tax competitiveness internationally and could negatively impact economic growth.

Photo: Towfiqu Barbhuiya via flickr