Donald Trump's Legal Woes Divide Family As Ivanka Splits From Don Jr. And Eric

The legal woes plaguing former President Donald Trump continue to haunt his family, including Ivanka Trump, who served in the 45th president’s administration along with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The former shoe designer has distanced herself from her siblings in a legal case accusing her, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, their real estate firm and its top executives of increasing the values of the Trump family’s properties in order to receive financial benefits, according to Forbes.

Although all of the parties dispute the case against them, Ivanka replaced most of her lawyers, who are also representing her siblings in the lawsuit, on Friday, Forbes reported.

The Backdrop

Last September, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit alleging Donald Trump, his three oldest children with Ivana Trump and his businesses inflated property values to secure cheaper loans. The attorney general is asking the court to disgorge the $250 million in benefits that the Trump family received and restrict the family's ability to conduct business in New York.

After the lawsuit was filed, Don. Jr. and Eric hired Clifford Robert and Michael Farina to represent them. A month later, the attorneys notified the court that they would also represent Ivanka. At the time, Robert and Farina were serving as Ivanka's local counsel while working in conjunction with two Washington, D.C.-based attorneys whom she had hired independently.

Hints of a split between Ivanka and her siblings surfaced in March, however, when one of the attorneys representing only Ivanka requested a delay in the trial and argued that the complaint didn’t contain any allegations against her.

Last week, the two attorneys representing just Ivanka withdrew from the case, and Bennet Moskowitz and Troutman Pepper took over as her sole attorneys.

Read Next: Donald Trump 'Can Smell It': Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Discusses 'The Best Salesman' She's Ever Met In Her Life

Photo: Shutterstock