Donald Trump-era Vice President Mike Pence visited an undisclosed Dunkin' location in New Hampshire on Wednesday and posted a picture of himself pondering the menu on Twitter.

What Happened: Pence can be seen in front of the cash register at the restaurant. He said in the post, "I heard New Hampshire and America run on @dunkindonuts, had to check it out for myself."

Pence's post attracted three million views on Twitter. A lot of responses to the tweet were tongue-in-cheek.

Twitter user Joshua Wallack asked, "You were the Vice President of the United States for years and didn't know America runs on Dunkin?"

Another post took a dig at the former Vice President's home state of Indiana, where he was the state's 50th governor between 2013 and 2017.

Possibly commenting on the "Hiring Today" sign visible in the photo that Pence shared, a Twitter user said, "Looks like they're hiring. Since you're out of job you should apply!"

Why It Matters: Pence visited New Hampshire, where the Republican Party's first 2024 primary will take place over two days.

The former vice president criticized the administration of President Joe Biden and told attendees at a dinner hosted by a New Hampshire-based think tank, "People look at me and say, think we can get it back? Think we can turn it around? I always look at it with confidence and say, we’re gonna get it all back and then some, you just watch," reported USA Today.

Pence's boss Trump, twice-elected governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson are some of the declared candidates on the GOP side.

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and Pence are still yet to officially jump into the fray for the 2024 presidential elections.

