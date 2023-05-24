Elon Musk's Twitter Community Notes Also Have Inaccuracies … And Netizens Have So Many Questions

In a somewhat ironic development, Twitter Community Notes, which Elon Musk dubbed as a feature that will identify false statements on the platform, says that sometimes notes can also have “inaccuracies.”

What Happened: On Wednesday, Community Notes’ official Twitter account informed users about an upcoming update to enhance notes’ accuracy.

According to the microblogging site, while some Community Notes may appear to be accurate, diligent raters often uncover “inaccuracies or inconsistency” with reliable sources.

To address this issue, the new algorithm update incorporates tag filtering to identify rating patterns that indicate potential inaccuracies within notes.

Unsurprisingly, netizens have endless questions considering Musk has repeatedly hailed the feature as “FTW.”

Here are some top users’ tweets in response to the latest update:

Why It’s Important: Twitter’s Community Notes, previously known as Birdwatch, made a comeback in December 2022 under the ownership of Musk. This unique feature empowers users to append notes to potentially misleading tweets.

Musk himself expressed appreciation for the feature when it flagged one of his posts that included a doctored headline falsely attributed to CNN.

However, in March, Musk faced significant criticism for his tweet related to Community Notes, which sparked debates about its authenticity and visibility. During that time, Musk tweeted that Twitter’s goal was to seek the “least wrong truth.”

