Mark Zuckerberg's Fortune Grew $44 Billion This Year

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has grown by about $44 billion this year.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg now ranks as the 12th richest person on the list, with a net worth of $89.9 billion.

Just above him are Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who sits in the 11th spot at $91 billion, and Carlos Slim, who sits in the number 10 spot with a net worth of $91 billion.

On Friday, Meta shares traded lower by 0.93% at $244.55 as broader markets fell in response to uncertainty over the debt ceiling.

Meanwhile, Meta platform's Instagram is coming up with a new Twitter-like text app that could arrive as soon as June. The app will reportedly feature a single sign-in with one's Instagram details, according to a post from Lia Haberman's ICYMI newsletter. The user's handle, bio, and verification details will carry over from Instagram.

"Meta could be challenged to bring Twitter users to its platform," Bloomberg's Intelligence analysts said in a note. "It may be a threat to Twitter, whose engagement has likely been hurt by charging its heavy users a monthly subscription fee."

Meta's revenue outlook is also brightening, Loop Capital Markets analysts Rob Sanderson and Alan Gould told Bloomberg recently. Both analysts have a target of $320 a share, compared with Friday's closing price of $244.55.

