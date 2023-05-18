Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Green Plains Partners GPP - P/E: 7.15 Ranger Oil ROCC - P/E: 2.8 EOG Resources EOG - P/E: 6.92 North European Oil NRT - P/E: 5.96 Teekay Tankers TNK - P/E: 3.36

Green Plains Partners's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.42, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.41. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 14.05%, which has increased by 0.3% from last quarter's yield of 13.75%.

Ranger Oil's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $4.31, whereas in Q4, they were at 4.95. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.78%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 0.7%.

EOG Resources's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $2.69, whereas in Q4, they were at 3.3. This quarter, North European Oil experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.04 in Q1 and is now $1.05. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 25.56%, which has increased by 5.96% from last quarter's yield of 19.6%.

Teekay Tankers has reported Q1 earnings per share at $5.13, which has increased by 18.48% compared to Q4, which was 4.33. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.91%, which has increased by 2.34% from 8.57% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.