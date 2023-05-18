Ted Cruz Says Biden, Harris Are 'Last Mile Of Human Trafficking Network' Amid Border Crisis

Texas Senator Ted Cruz verbally attacked President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris amid the U.S. border crisis after Team Biden lifted Title 42.

What Happened: Cruz, during an interview on News Max, slammed the incumbent president and his administration for their failure to control illegal immigration.

“I was down on the border just last Thursday night when Title 42 expired, and we’ve seen under Joe Biden the worst illegal immigration in the history of our nation. This is deliberate. It is a political objective that they want to achieve, and I spent a lot of time on our border. It has never been remotely this bad,” Said Cruz describing the “absolutely horrific” situation at the border in the aftermath of Title 42.

The Texas Senator squarely blamed the Biden administration, stating that the president and his team “ignore the law.”

“As a very real and practical matter, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the last mile of the human trafficking network, and that is why they [immigrants] keep coming as long as Biden lets them stay as long as he ignores federal law and won’t deport them. It’s not going to stop, and it’s going to get worse and worse and worse.”

Why It Matters: Thousands of migrants were trapped and waiting to cross the U.S. border as the U.S. lifted Title 42 on May 111, which allowed ​​border officials to quickly return asylum seekers over the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ahead of the lifting, President Biden warned that the situation at the border would be “chaotic for a while.” Despite Biden’s promise to establish a more controlled immigration policy, illegal crossings have become a significant political vulnerability for his administration.

Since President Biden took office in January 2021, border crossings have exploded, and at least 1.2 million migrants successfully evaded authorities, according to a Fox News January report.

