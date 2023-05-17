Cashing in on China's Internet Crown Jewel: Why Analysts are Bullish on Baidu's Generative-AI Future

- Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang reiterates Baidu Inc BIDU with a Buy and a $210 price target. BIDU delivered a beat and raise quarter.
- With a sizable exposure to offline-driven verticals on top of a diversified SME merchant base, ad recovery turned out more robust than expected.
- More importantly, a big surprise out of the quarter was that the AI cloud turned profitable.
- Jiang finds it impressive that the cloud can quickly turn profitable in just a few quarters since the company pivoted towards efficiency improvement.
- With reaccelerated ad growth and sustained cloud profitability, the analyst anticipates a significant upward revision in the FY23 margin.
- The analyst views BIDU shares as uniquely positioned and a top pick considering 1) its strong net cash balance, 2) strong cash generation, 3) a fundamental ad beneficiary on reopening, and 4) margin upside/earning upward revision potential.
- Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterates Baidu with a Buy and a $170 price target.
- Baidu's core operating income came in well ahead of consensus due to the upside in ad recovery and cloud reaching profitability. Lee expects a rebound in both segments.
- On Generative-AI, the product sets are ready with enterprise clients running early testing as the industry waits for the government review process before the commercial launch.
- Lee believes the review process is short-term and consistent with existing policies and remains confident in Baidu's position in Gen AI, given its first-to-market advantage. The analyst maintains that Baidu is a top pick for China Internet.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded lower by 2.45% at $129.43 on the last check Wednesday.
