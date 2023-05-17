Keysight Technologies, Triumph Group, Riskified And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

- National Western Life Group, Inc. NWLI surged 35% to $360.76. National Western Life Group reported exploration of strategic alternatives.
- Tingo Group, Inc. TIO gained 17.7% to $4.51.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 16% to $7.92. Studio City recently reported Q1 financial results.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP rose 15.5% to $7.49. ProPetro plans $100 million share repurchase program.
- Triumph Group, Inc. TGI gained 14.7% to $12.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL rose 9.9% to $34.71 after the company released an investor update. The company said QTD deposit growth exceeded $2 billion as of May 12th.
- Riskified Ltd. RSKD gained 9.3% to $5.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 revenue results and reiterated FY23 guidance.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL rose 8.5% to $3.2350.
- Comerica Incorporated CMA climbed 7.7% to $36.52. Shares of bank stocks traded higher after Western Alliance released an investor update showing QTD deposit growth exceeded $2 billion as of May 12th. This has helped ease some ongoing concerns over the financial sector.
- Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS gained 7.7% to $157.80 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO rose 6.6% to $1.1415.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN climbed 6.1% to $109.35. Barclays upgraded Wynn Resorts from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $120 to $135.
- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB gained 4.8% to $10.65. New York Community Bancorp reported a secondary offering of common stock by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
