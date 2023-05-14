Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is still awaiting the outcome of the Turkish polls, which indicate his AK Party leading in the presidential election on Sunday.

What Happened: Erdogan, speaking to supporters in Ankara, said he could still win but would respect the nation's decision if the race went to a runoff vote in two weeks.

See Also: Turkey’s Erdogan Reverses Course After Criticizing Team Biden: ‘Friends With America And Russia’

"We don't yet know if the elections ended in the first round…If our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome," Erdogan said, reported Associated Press.

See Also: Turkey’s Erdogan Says ‘Need To Teach America A Lesson’ After US Envoy Meets Opposition Presidential Candidate

As of early Monday, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu, Erdogan had 49.35% votes, while his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu had 44.99%. The Turkish leader needs 50% to avoid the runoffs. The votes from about 3.4 million eligible overseas voters still needed to be counted and could be a game changer for Erdogan. In 2018, he won 60% of the overseas vote.

"That the election results have not been finalized doesn't change the fact that the nation has chosen us," Erdogan said.

See Also: Turkey’s Erdogan Says Election Triumph Will Give ‘Message To The West’ In Barb At US

Why It Matters: Erdogan has been in power in Turkey as either prime minister or president since 2003. Prior to the election, polls had suggested that his opponent was slightly ahead of him, as the increasingly authoritarian leader faced tough competition amid the Middle-Eastern country's raging inflation.

A second round of voting on May 28 will be held if Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are unable to reach the 50% threshold.

Read Next: Turkey's Erdogan Warns Greece Its Missiles Can Hit Athens — ‘If You Don't Stay Calm…'