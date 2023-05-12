Despite Apple-Epic 'Fortnite' Conflict, Unreal Engine 5.2 Launches Major Update For Silicon Macs

Epic Games may be in a legal dispute with Apple Inc. AAPL over Fortnite, but that hasn’t stopped the company from releasing a major update for the Unreal Engine with native Silicon Macs support.

What Happened: On Thursday, Epic Games announced the launch of Unreal Engine 5.2, which comes with native support for Apple Silicon Macs, marking the first time that the popular game engine has been optimized for Cupertino’s latest chip technology.

“Native support for Apple Silicon has been added to the Unreal Editor. This brings a better user experience, improved performance, and greater stability,” the company stated in a blog post.

The native support for the Apple Silicon platform on macOS provides Unreal Engine with access to the full potential of the performance of Apple’s M1 and M2 chips without the need for Rosetta technology that translates Intel software to ARM architecture, reported 9To5Mac.

Additionally, Epic Games introduced a new and improved virtual production toolset featuring an ICVFX Editor that enables creators to adjust color grading and lighting using a touch-based interface on their iPad.

Why It’s Important: In 2020, Apple attempted to suspend Epic Games’ Developer account due to the ongoing legal battle between the two companies. This could have impacted the availability of Unreal Engine for macOS.

However, a judge prohibited Apple from doing so, stating that the conflict was related to Fortnite, the report noted.

