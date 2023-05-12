ñol


Softbank Goes Cautious On Arm's US IPO, Eyes $10B Fund Raise

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2023 9:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Softbank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY is weighing investor appetite for an initial public offering of British chip designer Arm Ltd, which could raise $10 billion.
  • Softbank may launch the share sale in New York by September, Bloomberg cites familiar sources.
  • In April, Arm confidentially filed for a U.S. listing.
  • Bankers have pitched a valuation of $30 billion - $70 billion for Arm.
  • Arm's net sales rose 28% to 92.8 billion yen ($688 million) in the fourth fiscal quarter. It lost 6.2 billion yen after making 10.1 billion yen a year earlier.
  • Softbank's deal to sell the chipmaker to rival Nvidia Corp NVDA collapsed in early 2022.
  • Price Action: SFTBY shares are trading lower by 1.56% at $18.97 on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

