Cisco Eyes India To Expand Global Supply Chain Base, Targets Over $1B In Exports And Production

- Cisco Systems, Inc CSCO proposes to set up a manufacturing facility in India to diversify its global supply chain, CEO Chuck Robbins said on Wednesday.
- Also Read: Apple Set To Open Its First 2 Retail Stores In India Next Week — Decades After Entry
- Cisco, in subsequent years, is targeting over $1 billion in exports and domestic production combined, Reuters quotes Robbins.
- Cisco sells a range of networking equipment and software to connect devices to the internet.
- The Indian government has been luring international technology manufacturers with attractive incentives.
- Price Action: CSCO shares traded higher by 0.45% at $46.68 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.