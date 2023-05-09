Fisker Brushes Off Ocean SUV Software Glitch Reports As 'Misleading'

Media reports saying automaker Fisker Inc FSR is facing troubles with software for its debut electric SUV Fisker Ocean are “misleading”, the California headquartered company said on Tuesday.

What Happened: Fisker will be launching its Ocean SUV with basic ADAS software as announced last year, a Fisker spokesperson told Benzinga. The software will be updated over the air during the year with select additional ADAS features.

“We can confirm that all vehicles from the first cars delivered to customers include all standard safety features. The company would not be selling vehicles that are not equipped with baseline features,” the spokesperson said.

Why It Matters: Bloomberg reported on Monday that Fisker needs to test its software further and is thereby facing delays to deliver its electric SUV. The software has glitches that could take months to rectify, the report said, citing sources. Hence, some vehicles are only using a more basic software that limits the vehicles’ speed, the report said.

Fisker delivered the first Ocean SUV to a customer in Denmark last week. The vehicle is now returning to Magna International Inc's MGA plant in Austria as its unusable, the report said. Magna is serving as a contract manufacturer for Fisker, producing the latter’s EVs at its plant.

Reservations for Ocean were about 65,000 units as of Feb. 24, the company said during its fourth-quarter results in February. For 2023, the company expects to produce 42,400 EVs and deliver 15,800 units.

