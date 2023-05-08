ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Warren Buffett-Backed EV Maker BYD To Make EVs In Vietnam: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 8, 2023 5:27 AM | 1 min read
  • BYD Co, Ltd BYDDY plans to produce electric vehicles in Vietnam with the government's backing.
  • On May 5, the Chinese EV maker's Chairman and founder, Wang Chuanfu met with Vietnam's Deputy Premier Tran Hong Ha to discuss the course of action, reported Bloomberg.
  • Wang expects the Southeast Asian nation to pave the way for easy completion of investment procedures so that BYD can begin making EVs as soon as possible.
  • Also ReadTesla Reportedly Taps BYD Batteries To Power Model Y EVs In Germany
  • The company plans to form a local supply chain, and the EVs made will be sold locally and in other parts of Southeast Asia.
  • BYD sold 210,295 vehicles in April, about two times the number from last year, with most of its sales coming from China.
  • The EV maker is building its first overseas production facility in Thailand. 
  • Also ReadWarren Buffett-Backed BYD's Latest Hatchback EV Is Cheaper Than A Comparable Gas-Powered Car
  • Price Action: BYDDY shares closed higher by 0.33% at $60.40 on Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsMediaGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved