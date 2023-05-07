ñol


Elon Musk Calls For Race Between EV And Hybrid Vehicle While At Miami Grand Prix, Twitter Users Quickly Correct Him

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 7, 2023 4:51 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Following Musk’s tweet, many people pointed out that single-seater electric racing is already around.
Over the weekend, Twitter CEO Elon Musk was spotted at Red Bull's Formula One paddock ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. And in response to a tweet from ESPN on Saturday, the billionaire entrepreneur called for a race between a pure EV and a hybrid vehicle.

Fun discussion of aero & battery technology in F1.

I proposed a pure EV vs gas/hybrid F1 race.

Following Musk’s tweet, many people pointed out that single-seater electric racing is already around. 

One user noted that Formula E has been doing exactly what Musk suggested for quite some time.

Musk wasn't the only one to visit the paddock — Oracle's Larry Ellison and Amazon's Jeff Bezos were also spotted. 

