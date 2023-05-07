Elon Musk Calls For Race Between EV And Hybrid Vehicle While At Miami Grand Prix, Twitter Users Quickly Correct Him

Over the weekend, Twitter CEO Elon Musk was spotted at Red Bull's Formula One paddock ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. And in response to a tweet from ESPN on Saturday, the billionaire entrepreneur called for a race between a pure EV and a hybrid vehicle.
Following Musk’s tweet, many people pointed out that single-seater electric racing is already around.
One user noted that Formula E has been doing exactly what Musk suggested for quite some time.
Musk wasn't the only one to visit the paddock — Oracle's Larry Ellison and Amazon's Jeff Bezos were also spotted.
