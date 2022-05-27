10 Most Philanthropic Celebrities: See Where Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Rank

Great fame often comes with greater money. The entertainment industry is worth more than $2 trillion, and the A-list celebrities within it are among the highest-paid people in the world.

As some of the world’s top earners, celebrities are often called to action when there is a humanitarian crisis or a cause that needs support. Just recently, Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, and her husband Ashton Kutcher started a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $30 million for the humanitarian aid of the refugees as a result of the Russian-Ukraine war.

The couple matched donations up to $3 million, and the fund reached its goal of $30 million with a total of $36,654,800 raised.

They aren’t the only ones; we’ve gathered a list of the celebrities who have proved to be extremely generous individuals.

Oprah Winfrey

Net worth: $2.6 billion

Oprah is known as one of the most giving people — perhaps underscored by the 276 Pontiac G6 sedans she gave to each audience member in her talk show which ran for 25 years. More than that, she’s involved with several charities and has given roughly $40 million to various causes.

Disclaimer: Pontiac donated each of the sedans, and audience members paid up to $6,000 each in taxes for the vehicles.

Beyonce Knowles

Net worth: $440 million

Beyonce is a philanthropist, by all sense of the term. She has donated not only money but time and effort to various organizations. In 2020, she visited Haiti alongside the United Nations humanitarian affairs chairwoman to survey the country's damage from a recent 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

Her charity, BeyGood Foundation, has donated more than $6 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief.

Angelina Jolie

Net worth: $160 million

A dedicated humanitarian, Jolie has long been involved in raising millions for charitable efforts. Most recently, a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry and a $200,000 donation to Black Lives Matter.

She has supported more than 26 causes and over 29 foundations. Jolie has previously spoken about sexual violence against women in conflict as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics and at a UN peacekeeping meeting to raise awareness about the subject.

Shawn Carter (Jay-Z)

Net worth: $1.3 billion

The New York rapper and his mother founded the Shawn Carter Foundation. Its specific goal is to raise money to help disadvantaged students further their education. The gala fundraiser in November 2019 raised $6 million. Jay-Z has supported 17 causes across 15 charitable foundations.

Meryl Streep

Net worth: $160 million

Over the years, the "Kramer vs. Kramer" actress has donated to various charities, including Oxfam America, New York Meals on Wheels, the Coalition for the Homeless and the National Women's History Museum.

The Silver Mountain Foundation for the Arts was formed by Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, in 2012 to encourage education in the arts and has awarded millions of dollars in grants.

Jerry Seinfeld

Net worth: $950 million

According to FoundationGuide, Seinfeld and his wife Jessica started an organization called GOOD+ to help them with their charitable ventures.

For the past 11 years, the comedy actor and stand-up comedian has hosted a gala at which donated products are collected for families in need. Over $42 million in merchandise has been provided to various anti-poverty projects across the country so far.

Will Smith

Net worth: $350 million

Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith established the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation to support inner-city community development, youth educational projects and impoverished children and their families.

He has supported 14 causes across 17 foundations.

Sandra Bullock

Net worth: $250 million

The “Miss Congeniality” actress has been giving millions away since the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks when she donated $1 million for rebuilding efforts.

Bullock has supported nine causes across five foundations.

Barbra Streisand

Net worth: $400 million

Streisand has a lengthy history of philanthropy, with the Barbra Streisand Foundation providing more than $25 million since its creation in 1986. She has supported 24 causes across 14 foundations.

Mel Gibson

Net worth: $425 million

The "Passion of the Christ" director gave $10 million to pay hospitals for the care provided to sick children who could not receive treatment in their home countries due to a lack of resources or funds.

Gibson has supported 12 causes across eight foundations.

Photo: Tinseltown via Shutterstock