Apple, AIG, Cigna And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

PacWest Bancorp PACW shares jumped 53% to $4.86. Shares of beaten-down regional banking stocks surged on Friday following a report by Bloomberg that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation may exempt smaller banks with assets below $10 billion from contributing to its Deposit Insurance Fund.

Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI gained 36.3% to $18.48 following Q1 results.

Carvana Co. CVNA gained 34% to $9.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and said it expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in Q2.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY jumped 30.3% to $36.62 following Q1 results.

jumped 30.3% to $36.62 following Q1 results. Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL gained 30% to $23.70. Shares of beaten-down regional banking stocks surged on Friday following a report by Bloomberg that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation may exempt smaller banks with assets below $10 billion from contributing to its Deposit Insurance Fund.

nLIGHT, Inc. LASR gained 28.8% to $11.89 following strong quarterly results.

Redfin Corporation RDFN jumped 26.4% to $8.95 following upbeat quarterly results.

Identiv, Inc. INVE rose 25.1% to $6.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN climbed 24.5% to $1.6815 following strong quarterly results.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB jumped 21.4% to $24.11.

Funko, Inc. FNKO rose 20.2% to $11.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Enviva Inc. EVA climbed 19.2% to $8.36. Enviva recently reported weak Q1 results.

SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC climbed 18.7% to $73.21 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised FY23 revenue guidance.

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR gained 18% to $10.48 following Q1 results.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. IEP climbed 17.2% to $35.26 after the company announced its intention to declare a $2/unit distribution and said the Hindenburg report does not affect its liquidity.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG rose 17% to $24.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY23 revenue guidance.

BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL gained 17% to $93.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Gannett Co., Inc. GCI rose 17.6% to $1.94. Gannett reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 10.6% year-on-year to $668.92 million, missing the consensus of $681.30 million.

NCR Corporation NCR climbed 16% to $22.73 following strong quarterly earnings.

WW International, Inc. WW gained 16% to $8.79 following Q1 results.

Zions Bancorporation ZION climbed 15% to $23.09. JP Morgan upgraded Zions Bancorp from Underweight to Overweight and announced a $29 price target.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 13.7% to $ 10.38.

Wayfair Inc. W climbed 13.5% to $41.10. Wayfair reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV gained 13.5% to $76.13 after the company reported strong Q1 results and said it has sold 90 million tickets this year, up approximately 20% year over year.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 13.4% to $55.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Comerica Incorporated CMA climbed 13.3% to $35.35. JP Morgan upgraded Comerica from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $46 price target.

Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB rose 13.2% to $31.72 following upbeat quarterly results.

ADT Inc. ADT climbed 12.4% to $5.76.

TAL Education Group TAL jumped 10.5% to $5.81.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM gained 10.2% to $31.99 following strong quarterly results.

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR jumped 9.7% to $203.10 following upbeat Q1 earnings.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN gained 9.4% to $93.12 following Q1 earnings.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA jumped 9.3% to $14.82. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $11 to $19.

KeyCorp KEY gained 9.2% to $9.75.

American International Group, Inc. AIG gained 8.6% to $54.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised its quarterly dividend.

Teradata Corporation TDC rose 8.1% to $44.43 following strong quarterly sales.

The Cigna Group CI gained 7.8% to $262.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and raised guidance.

Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE rose 6% to $94.50 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q1 gross bookings and booked room nights.

Apple Inc. AAPL gained 4.7% to $173.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, raised its dividend and announced a $90 billion buyback.

