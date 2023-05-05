ñol


Apple, AIG, Cigna And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2023 11:12 AM | 5 min read
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • PacWest Bancorp PACW shares jumped 53% to $4.86. Shares of beaten-down regional banking stocks surged on Friday following a report by Bloomberg that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation may exempt smaller banks with assets below $10 billion from contributing to its Deposit Insurance Fund.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI gained 36.3% to $18.48 following Q1 results.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA gained 34% to $9.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and said it expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in Q2.
  • B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY jumped 30.3% to $36.62 following Q1 results.
  • Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL gained 30% to $23.70. Shares of beaten-down regional banking stocks surged on Friday following a report by Bloomberg that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation may exempt smaller banks with assets below $10 billion from contributing to its Deposit Insurance Fund.
  • nLIGHT, Inc. LASR gained 28.8% to $11.89 following strong quarterly results.
  • Redfin Corporation RDFN jumped 26.4% to $8.95 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Identiv, Inc. INVE rose 25.1% to $6.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN climbed 24.5% to $1.6815 following strong quarterly results.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB jumped 21.4% to $24.11.
  • Funko, Inc. FNKO rose 20.2% to $11.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Enviva Inc. EVA climbed 19.2% to $8.36. Enviva recently reported weak Q1 results.
  • SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC climbed 18.7% to $73.21 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised FY23 revenue guidance.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR gained 18% to $10.48 following Q1 results.
  • Icahn Enterprises L.P. IEP climbed 17.2% to $35.26 after the company announced its intention to declare a $2/unit distribution and said the Hindenburg report does not affect its liquidity.
  • DraftKings Inc. DKNG rose 17% to $24.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY23 revenue guidance.
  • BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL gained 17% to $93.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Gannett Co., Inc. GCI rose 17.6% to $1.94. Gannett reported a first-quarter FY23 sales decline of 10.6% year-on-year to $668.92 million, missing the consensus of $681.30 million.
  • NCR Corporation NCR climbed 16% to $22.73 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • WW International, Inc. WW gained 16% to $8.79 following Q1 results.
  • Zions Bancorporation ZION climbed 15% to $23.09. JP Morgan upgraded Zions Bancorp from Underweight to Overweight and announced a $29 price target.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM gained 13.7% to $ 10.38.
  • Wayfair Inc. W climbed 13.5% to $41.10. Wayfair reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV gained 13.5% to $76.13 after the company reported strong Q1 results and said it has sold 90 million tickets this year, up approximately 20% year over year.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 13.4% to $55.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Comerica Incorporated CMA climbed 13.3% to $35.35. JP Morgan upgraded Comerica from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $46 price target.
  • Proto Labs, Inc.PRLB rose 13.2% to $31.72 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • ADT Inc. ADT climbed 12.4% to $5.76.
  • TAL Education Group TAL jumped 10.5% to $5.81.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM gained 10.2% to $31.99 following strong quarterly results.
  • Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR jumped 9.7% to $203.10 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN gained 9.4% to $93.12 following Q1 earnings.
  • Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA jumped 9.3% to $14.82. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $11 to $19.
  • KeyCorp KEY gained 9.2% to $9.75.
  • American International Group, Inc. AIG gained 8.6% to $54.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised its quarterly dividend.
  • Teradata Corporation TDC rose 8.1% to $44.43 following strong quarterly sales.
  • The Cigna Group CI gained 7.8% to $262.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and raised guidance.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE rose 6% to $94.50 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q1 gross bookings and booked room nights.
  • Apple Inc. AAPL gained 4.7% to $173.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, raised its dividend and announced a $90 billion buyback.

