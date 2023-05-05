Tesla Hikes Prices Again In China This Week — And It's Steep

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has raised the prices on certain models in China for the second time in a week.

What Happened: Tesla increased the prices of its Model S and Model X in China by 19,000 yuan or about $2,750, according to the company’s website. While the Model S is now priced at 808,900 yuan, Model X is priced at 898,900 yuan.

Model Name Current Price (In Yuan) Model X 898,900 Model X Plaid Edition 1,058,900 Model S 808,900 Model S Plaid Edition 1,028,900 Tesla hiked prices for certain models in China.

Earlier this week, the EV maker hiked prices across U.S., China, Japan and Canada. In China, Model 3 and Model Y prices were increased marginally by 2,000 yuan or about $290.

Why It Matters: The new price hike comes after a slew of price cuts that helped stoke demand. Tesla’s price cuts in China commenced in October with price cuts averaging 9%.

In March, Tesla delivered 76,663 China-made vehicles in the country, a 16.6% increase year over year from the 65,754 vehicles delivered in March 2022, as per China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data. April figures have not been released yet.

