What's Going On With Uber Stock Thursday

- Uber Technologies, Inc UBER shares are trading lower today in sympathy with Lyft, Inc LYFT, which will release its first-quarter results on Thursday after market close.
- Lyft sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $975 million versus estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect a Q1 revenue of $981.4 million and an EPS loss of $(0.06).
- Lyft struggled to gain market share versus Uber, which acquired market share and drivers during the pandemic.
- Lyft also chose not to diversify beyond transportation and geography, unlike Uber.
- Lyft was slower to roll out bonuses and new features to entice drivers during a yearslong labor shortage on pandemic recovery.
- Price Actions: UBER shares traded lower by 1.48% at $37.29 on the last check Thursday. LYFT shares traded lower by 3.77% at $10.48.
- Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
