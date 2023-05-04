ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

What's Going On With Uber Stock Thursday

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Uber Stock Thursday
  • Uber Technologies, Inc UBER shares are trading lower today in sympathy with Lyft, Inc LYFT, which will release its first-quarter results on Thursday after market close.
  • Lyft sees first-quarter revenue of approximately $975 million versus estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect a Q1 revenue of $981.4 million and an EPS loss of $(0.06).
  • Also Read: Uber Exits Russia, Yandex Procures Uber's Remaining Stake In JV For Hefty Sum
  • Lyft struggled to gain market share versus Uber, which acquired market share and drivers during the pandemic
  • Lyft also chose not to diversify beyond transportation and geography, unlike Uber.
  • Lyft was slower to roll out bonuses and new features to entice drivers during a yearslong labor shortage on pandemic recovery.
  • Price Actions: UBER shares traded lower by 1.48% at $37.29 on the last check Thursday. LYFT shares traded lower by 3.77% at $10.48.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved