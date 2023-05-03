Billionaire Peter Thiel said that Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to declare his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, would make a "terrific president."

What Happened: The tech entrepreneur made an appearance in an episode of the "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast, first noted on The Hill.

He said, "I think DeSantis would make a terrific president if he's the Republican nominee. I will strongly support him in 2024."

Even though he supported DeSantis in conversation with the journalist, Thiel said he worries that "focusing on the woke issue as ground zero is not quite enough."

The PayPal co-founder's statement indicated his hesitation on DeSantis' culture war stance in Florida, according to the Hill.

Why It Matters: Thiel had successfully backed former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign by donating $1.25 million in 2016.

Trump announced his candidature in mid-November and pitched his return as "America's comeback."

Even before Trump announced his bid to be re-elected president, he had viewed DeSantis as a potent rival and gave him disparaging nicknames.

The former president has warned DeSantis against running recently and said that would translate into losing the "cherished and massive MAGA" vote base.

