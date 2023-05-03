Vladimir Putin‘s ally and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday praised Twitter chief Elon Musk for not taking down his provocative tweet against Poland.

What Happened: Twitter labeled Medvedev’s anti-polish tweet from April 29 for violating Twitter's policy but said it would not take it down because "it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

Medvedev, responding to Twitter's action, said, "Elon still managed to change something in Twitter. Acknowledging public interest to the previous post attests to that."

In his provocative tweet, Medvedev’s said, "I see no point in maintaining diplomatic relations with Poland. This state must not exist for us while there is no one but Russophobes in power and Ukraine is full of Polish mercenaries, who should be ruthlessly exterminated like stinky rats."

Medvedev’s comments were prompted by Poland's decision to shuts down a Russian school in Warsaw. The European nation said there is a big disparity in the number of diplomatic buildings each has in the other’s country.

Why It Matters: Although Russia and Poland's relations have remained tense for years, the relationship has been further complicated in recent years by issues such as Poland’s membership in NATO and the European Union, Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and accusations of Russian interference in Polish politics.

Moscow has also repeatedly asked Warsaw not to interfere in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Russian lawmakers warning that Poland's participation in the Ukrainian conflict would mean unleashing a third world war.

