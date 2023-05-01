EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has dropped the option to order either a Model S or a Model X in several countries.

What Happened: As per the Tesla website, the company’s Model S and Model X are not available to order in Australia, Thailand, Singapore or New Zealand. The company has not provided an explanation for the decision yet.

Model 3 and Model Y, priced relatively lower, continue to be available.

See Also: Best Auto Manufacturer Stocks

Why It Matters: For the first quarter, Tesla’s Model S and X deliveries came in at 10,695 units, down from the 17,147 units delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022.

However, overall vehicle deliveries in the quarter rose to 422,875 from 405,278 in the previous quarter owing to better Model 3 and Y sales.

"We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds, including Model S/X vehicles in transit to EMEA and APAC,” the company had said in a release last month. Both Model S and X are produced at Tesla’s factory in California.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla China Rival Charges Ahead As April Sales Surge Six-Fold To Over 25K EVs