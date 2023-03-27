Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban shared his thoughts on technology that will have a “bigger impact on the world,” and it includes artificial intelligence, or AI, blockchain and the internet.

What Happened: Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner, was replying on a Twitter thread that shared Lex Fridman‘s conversation with OpenAI‘s co-founder and CEO Sam Altman talking about GPT-4, ChatGPT, DALL-E, Codex and “other incredible AI systems” transforming human civilization.

See Also: ChatGPT For Good Or Evil? Experts Flag Cybercrime Use Cases For AI Tools

Cuban first shared his views on the conversation: “There are two kinds of companies in the world. Those who are great at AI, and everyone else.”

When a Twitter user asked whether AI or blockchain has a bigger impact on the world, Cuban’s answer was straightforward.

When the user modified his question and asked Cuban to weigh the bigger impact between AI and the internet, he gave a slightly explanatory answer but held AI supreme in the end.

Why It’s Important: Cuban isn’t the only tech icon with such strong views about the development of the AI ecosystem.

Previously, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that OpenAI’s chatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot that has taken the internet by storm, is as big an invention as the internet. Gates also acknowledged AI’s ability to make factual mistakes.

On the other hand, Elon Musk, who is reportedly planning to build a chatGPT rival, said that he is losing sleep over AI.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Shares Thoughts On ChatGPT As AI Chatbot Becomes Latest Internet Sensation