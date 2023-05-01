ñol


First Republic Bank, Top Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 1, 2023 1:02 PM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq falling around 17 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • First Republic Bank FRC shares tumbled 34.7% to $2.29 on news of it being the third US bank failure of 2023. JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM agreed to acquire most of First Republic Bank.
  • TOP Financial Group Ltd TOP shares were down 27.9% to $78, after spiking more than 600% on Friday amid discussions on popular subreddit WallStreetBets (WSB).
  • Pliant Therapeutics Inc PLRX was down, falling 23.4% to $21.65, after the company announced long-term data from the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a trial.
  • U Power Limited UCAR shares rose 22.2% to $5.28 in pre-market trading. U Power shares are trading lower amid continued post-IPO volatility.
  • Valley National Bancorp VLY rose 14.6% to $8.01 in pre-market trading after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
  • 2U, Inc. TWOU rose 10.7% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after the company’s Databricks online learning platform joined edX Partner Network with the launch of an expert-led program in large language models.
  • JX Luxventure Limited JXJT fell 11% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company received a Nasdaq Delisting Notice for failing to maintain a $1.00 share price.

