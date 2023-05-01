First Republic Bank, Top Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq falling around 17 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

First Republic Bank FRC shares tumbled 34.7% to $2.29 on news of it being the third US bank failure of 2023. JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM agreed to acquire most of First Republic Bank.

TOP Financial Group Ltd TOP shares were down 27.9% to $78, after spiking more than 600% on Friday amid discussions on popular subreddit WallStreetBets (WSB).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc PLRX was down, falling 23.4% to $21.65, after the company announced long-term data from the INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a trial.

U Power Limited UCAR shares rose 22.2% to $5.28 in pre-market trading. U Power shares are trading lower amid continued post-IPO volatility.

Valley National Bancorp VLY rose 14.6% to $8.01 in pre-market trading after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.

2U, Inc. TWOU rose 10.7% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after the company's Databricks online learning platform joined edX Partner Network with the launch of an expert-led program in large language models.

JX Luxventure Limited JXJT fell 11% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after the company received a Nasdaq Delisting Notice for failing to maintain a $1.00 share price.

