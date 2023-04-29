Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: O'Reilly Automotive, Charter Communications And Rising Chinese Stocks

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

"This Auto Stock Has Performed Better Than Apple Since 2021. What to Know," by Teresa Rivas, notes that auto parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive ORLY exceeded consensus estimates after reporting strong first-quarter earnings this past week. Writing highly of the company's stock, Rivas explains that high vehicle prices, combined with an uncertain economy, have forced many Americans to spend their money on car repairs rather than new rides.

In "Top Financial Group, Hong Kong Shares Soar on Nasdaq, Like in Meme-Stock Era," Karishma Vanjani writes that several Chinese stocks, including trading platform Top Financial Group TOP, financial services firm Magic Empire MEGL and wealth-management platform AGBA Group Holding AGBA, curiously saw a huge spike recently, bringing flashbacks of the meme-stock craze two years ago.

In "Charter Earnings Missed Estimates. Why The Stock Is Rising," Emily Dattilo writes that Charter Communications CHTR has a lot to be excited about despite reporting first-quarter earnings that missed expectations. The company posted $13.65 billion in revenue, up 3.4% from the prior year, and added nearly double the number of residential mobile lines it had installed the year before.

"First Solar Stock on Pace for Worst Decline Since 2020. There’s Still Room for Hope" by Angela Palumbo points out that solar-panel manufacturer First Solar FSLR reported underwhelming first-quarter earnings and revenue but is hopeful that the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act will continue to help increase the company's sales.

"How Activist Investors Target Companies in a Choppy Market" by Carleton English cautions that certain companies need to be cautious around activists, who have already targeted large-cap corporations such as Walt Disney DIS and Salesforce CRM.

