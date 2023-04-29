White House Correspondents' Dinner: Where To Watch Joe Biden Roast Himself And Others, Plus A Look At The Guest List

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner takes place Saturday night and will feature a list of media personalities and celebrities alongside the president, first lady, vice president and second gentleman.

Here are the key details.

The Event: The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner will take place on Saturday, April 29, at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C. The event comes less than a week after President Joe Biden announced his official campaign for the 2024 election.

The event's distinguished guests will be Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, according to a Deadline report.

The host of the event will be comedian and “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr.

President Biden is expected to give a speech that will poke fun at himself and other. In his 2022 speech, the president made several cracks about his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

WHCA President Tamara Keith said the annual event has “proven to be a very important gathering for Washington.” Keith will also give a speech during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“It is our biggest and primary way of raising money both for the scholarship and the work that the WHCA does on a daily, hourly basis to improve the ability of journalists to do their jobs,” Keith said.

Several pre-events and after-parties are planned and will be hosted by various media organizations.

How to Watch: C-SPAN will present live coverage of red-carpet arrivals and the event.

CNN and MSNBC will also show live coverage of the dinner, which begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Who’s Attending: Among the celebrities attending the event are John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Liev Schreiber, Rosario Dawson, Justin Hartley, Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romjin, Lisa Vanderpump and John Leguizamo.

Notable guests for the event also include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, FBI Director Chris Wray and Paramount Global Chair Shari Redstone.

Tennessee state legislators Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who were reinstated after being expelled for their protest over gun violence, are also among those attending the event.

Several members of Congress will be in attendance, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Disney CEO Bob Iger is rumored to be in attendance as a guest of ABC News.

